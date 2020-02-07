|
|
Auld, Joyce
1930 - 2020
Joyce L. Auld, Friendship of Dublin, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, February 5 at the age of 89. Daughter of the late Russell and Ruth Lucke, Alumnus of Upper Arlington High School '48 then attended Ohio State University and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Preceded in death by son Donald and her husband David. Survived by sons, Douglas (Dawn) and Daniel (Jennifer); grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Sally Lucke; sister-in-law, Diann; niece, Karen; and nephew, Kirk. Friends may call at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, 4-6pm Monday, February 10. Private graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, friends may, if they wish, contribute to Friendship Village of Dublin Benevolent Fund. Visit Schoedinger.com to share favorite memories of Joyce.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020