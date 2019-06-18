Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Joyce Beecroft

Joyce Beecroft Obituary
Beecroft, Joyce
1939 - 2019
Joyce Beecroft (Spadjinske) of Westerville, OH, passed away on June 16, 2019. Born and raised in Bristol, CT she graduated as an RN from the Waterbury School of Nursing in 1960. As a nurse, volunteer, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, her strong spirit impacted many lives. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, mother Lydia Bouchard (Kunert), father Walter Spadjinske, and step-fathers Clayton Cole and Phil Bouchard. She will be greatly missed by her son, Matt (Keli); daughter, Lisa Buckley; sister, Karen (Marc) Reich; brothers, Dave (JB) and Dennis (Amy) Cole; grandchildren, Miranda, Connor, Katie, Jack, Abby, Emily; and great-granddaughter, Lacey. She loved gardening and flowers; but, her greatest love was her faith, her family, and her grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday, June 20 from 6-8 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville and Friday, June 21, 10-11 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Road, New Albany, Ohio 43054, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rev. Fr. Denis Kigozi Celebrant. Interment Blendon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
