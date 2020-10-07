Boggs, Joyce
Joyce E. Boggs, age 83, passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1937 to the late Victoria and Ansel Skaggs. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Ricky (Debbie) Boggs; brother, Ansel Skaggs Jr.; sister-in-law, Betty Skaggs; granddaughters, Katie (Ben) Harrington, Darcie (James) Burgess, Ashley (Ryan) Boggs; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Faith, Tori, Grace, Andy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many other extended family members. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill, brother Lovell, sister-in-law Becky. Joyce loved gardening, shopping and spending time with her family. She was a true prayer warrior and if you had a request she was the one to call. She was married to the love of her life, Bill, on October 23, 1954 and is finally reunited with him. Joyce retired in 2006 from General Motors after 31 years. She was a devoted and loving grandma and mom and then promoted to great-grandma. The family will receive guests on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 12pm followed by burial at Concord Cemetery. To leave condolences for Joyce's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.