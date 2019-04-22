Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bragg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Bragg Obituary
Bragg, Joyce
1954 - 2019
Joyce Ann (Gillotte) Bragg, age 65, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital while surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents, mother- and father-in-law, five brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law. Survived by husband of 41 years, Billy; sisters, Linda Fett and Sharon (Larry) Korecko; beloved niece, Kelly (Larry) Borror; great niece, Ashley Borror; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Donna) Bragg, Jeffrey (Vivian) Bragg; and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, April 25 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, OH. Funeral service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at Daybreak Church, 1226 Pike St. in Etna, OH at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, OH. For complete obituary, please visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now