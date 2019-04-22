|
|
Bragg, Joyce
1954 - 2019
Joyce Ann (Gillotte) Bragg, age 65, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital while surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents, mother- and father-in-law, five brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law. Survived by husband of 41 years, Billy; sisters, Linda Fett and Sharon (Larry) Korecko; beloved niece, Kelly (Larry) Borror; great niece, Ashley Borror; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Donna) Bragg, Jeffrey (Vivian) Bragg; and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, April 25 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, OH. Funeral service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at Daybreak Church, 1226 Pike St. in Etna, OH at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, OH. For complete obituary, please visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019