Joyce Brooks Obituary
Brooks, Joyce
1960 - 2019
Joyce Brooks, age 59, passed away August 26, 2019. Celebration of Life 11 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at New Covenant Believers' Church, 3400 Kohr Blvd, where her family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Joyce's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
