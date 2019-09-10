|
|
Burchfield, Joyce
1939 - 2019
Joyce Ann Burchfield, 80, passed away on September 9, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1939 in Delbarton, WV to Pete and Dorothy Staten. Joyce had a long career at Western Electric retiring after 43 years. She was preceded by her husband James Burchfield. She is survived by her children, James (Debbie) Burchfield and Vicky (David Ryan) Burchfield; grandson, Austin Burchfield. Graveside service will be held at 1pm Thursday, September 12, 2019, Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad Street, Galloway, OH 43119. To leave condolences or a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019