Carpenter, Joyce
1942 - 2019
Joyce Imogene Carpenter, 77, of Pickerington, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Joyce was affiliated with Touching Little Lives, Inc. She was born on March 9, 1942 in Ripley, WV to James and Lauraine Randolph. She was a 1960 graduate of Athens High School; moved with her husband to Pickerington in 1969. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Donna Carsey. Joyce is survived by her loving husband Harold Robert "Bob" Carpenter; children Deborah (Roger) Meadows, Karen "Sue" (Troy) Taylor and Donald (Katherine) Carpenter; grandchildren Kelli, Brittany, Madeleine, Danielle and Seth; 3 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Larry Carsey and dear friend Sharon Burris. Family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main Street Reynoldsburg where her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30. Burial at Violet Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to Touching Little Lives, Inc. Messages may be sent to Joyce's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019