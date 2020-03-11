|
Jurus, Joyce E.
1937 - 2020
Joyce Elaine Jurus, of Columbus, passed away March 9, 2020. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Stanley R. Jurus, Jr.; daughter, Pamela Joy Jurus; son, Stanley R. Jurus, III; grandchildren, Kristen, Ashley, Rachel and Stanley R. Jurus, IV; sister, Marylin Lucas; and brother, Johnny Tennihill. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14 from 7-9p.m. at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, where a service will be held Monday, March 16 at 9a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020