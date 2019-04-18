Home

Joyce Ivary Marquart


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Ivary Marquart Obituary
Marquart, Joyce Ivary
1939 - 2019
Celebration of Life! Joyce Plummer Ivary Marquart, October 5, 1939 ~ April 12, 2019. With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joyce, our loving mother, sister, wife and friend, whose lives she touched beyond compare. Survived by her husband, Thomas Marquart; sister, Jackie Richards; and her children, Julie Ivary (Stephen Brezinski), Joel (Carolyn) Ivary, and Jennifer Ivary Johnson. Also, David (Dora) Marquart, Jennifer (Wes) Marquart, Mary Beth (Adam) Young; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be May 18, 2019. Check Newcomer website for details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
