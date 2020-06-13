Baker, Joyce M
Joyce Morgan Baker, age 86, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1933 in Walhalla, South Carolina, daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude (Owens) Morgan. The family lived on a farm there, and later moved to Belton, South Carolina, where Joyce played on the high school girls' basketball team and learned to play bridge. After graduating from high school, she attended one year of college at Winthrop before leaving to marry Marvin E. Baker, who, at the time, was a Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in South Carolina. They moved to Columbus, Ohio, and were married for 32 years. She stayed home with her children until they entered school. She then worked at Medick Ford and at Arps Hall on the Ohio State University campus as a secretary prior to starting her career as a secretary for Columbus Public Schools. She began at Linmoor Jr. High school, moved to Linden-McKinley High School for many years, and then to Winterset Elementary School as she neared retirement.
Survivors include her children: twins, Steve Baker of Columbus, OH, and Beth Seizert, of Two Rivers, WI; six grandchildren: Matt (Katrina) Hacker of Cedar Grove, OH; Jeramie Baker, Sarah Baker, and Travis Baker, all of Columbus, OH; Olivia Seizert of Manitowoc, WI; and Sterling (Rebecca) Seizert of Spring Lake, NC; and 8 great grandchildren: Greyson Seizert of Two Rivers, WI; Memphis Seizert, and October Seizert, both of Manitowoc, WI; Sydney Seizert, and Nora Seizert, both of Spring Lake, NC; Kayleigh Baker of Columbus, OH; and Kaiden Hacker, and Carter Hacker, both of Cedar Grove, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Gertrude Morgan; her brother: Carl Morgan,Jr., known as "Jimmy", of Newport News, VA; her ex-husband: Marvin Baker; her daughter-in-law: Gina Hacker Baker; and her son-in-law: Ronald D.Seizert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society. The Shaw-Davis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to the ongoing covid19 pandemic, there will be no funeral service. Joyce will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. The family is very grateful for the superior medical service, kindness, and compassion shown to Joyce by the staff of the Mayfair Village Retirement Center and Capital City Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.