Schneider, Joyce McKown
1954 - 2019
Joyce McKown Schneider, 64, passed peacefully on June 4, 2019. Joyce was a woman of unwavering faith who took joy in simple, every day moments. She loved feeling the sunshine on her face, dancing in the kitchen, traveling the U.S., and spending countless summers with family at Holden Beach. She was notorious for singing along with the radio, most always with the wrong song lyrics. She adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to share her love, a dollop of Reddi-Wip®, a driving lesson, or in a game of four-square. Joyce was an avid, life-long learner and in December 2018 earned her Certificate of Masters in Theology from Ohio Dominican University. She was always the first to step in and help family and friends alike. She served in countless ministries in her church, St. Francis of Assisi, and was awarded the Saint Teresa of Calcutta Recognition of Charity, Compassion and Service. The long list of lives she touched and made better, stands as a testament to her love and selflessness. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Leola McKown and brother Scotty, Joyce is survived by her husband of 47 years, Francis; daughters, Terra (Bob) Schulz, and Jeanna (John) Diederich; grandchildren, Frances, Jack, Sam, Olive; siblings John (Cristy) McKown, Lori (Mark) Wood, Larry Loudermilk; special aunts and numerous extended family and friends. Family will receive visitors Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue with a Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 386 Buttles Ave., Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Joyce to Kobacker House.
