|
|
Murdock-Leffler (Smathers), Joyce
1940 - 2019
Joyce D. Murdock-Leffler, age 79, passed away at home on Christmas morning. Graduated from Whitehall Yearling High School. Retired from Bob Sumerel Tire. Joyce enjoyed showing her '71 Olds Cutlass at the many car shows that she and Bill attended. Joyce loved spending time with her granddaughter, Jessica. Survived by Bill Leffler, her partner of over 35 years; her brother, Ron (Mary) Smathers; sister, Peggy Waddell; nephews, Bob and Joe; stepdaughters, grandchildren and many friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by son Gary, Parents Lavina Schackert and Donald Smathers, brother Don. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020