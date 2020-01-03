Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Murdock-Leffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Smathers) Murdock-Leffler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce (Smathers) Murdock-Leffler Obituary
Murdock-Leffler (Smathers), Joyce
1940 - 2019
Joyce D. Murdock-Leffler, age 79, passed away at home on Christmas morning. Graduated from Whitehall Yearling High School. Retired from Bob Sumerel Tire. Joyce enjoyed showing her '71 Olds Cutlass at the many car shows that she and Bill attended. Joyce loved spending time with her granddaughter, Jessica. Survived by Bill Leffler, her partner of over 35 years; her brother, Ron (Mary) Smathers; sister, Peggy Waddell; nephews, Bob and Joe; stepdaughters, grandchildren and many friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by son Gary, Parents Lavina Schackert and Donald Smathers, brother Don. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -