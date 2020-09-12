Nemitz, Joyce
Joyce Nemitz, formerly of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, died on September 12, 2020 at the age of 94. She died at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio from complications of Covid-19. Joyce was born Veronica Joyce Fabini on October 24, 1925 in Duluth, Minnesota, the youngest daughter of Joseph and Selma Fabini. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings, Joseph, Frank, Eugene, Gerald, and Dorothy, and her beloved husband, Donald. Joyce attended St James Catholic grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School, both in Duluth. She received a nursing degree from the College of St Scholastica, Duluth, in 1947. Joyce moved to Reynoldsburg in 1959, along with her husband and 4 children. They were longtime residents of Reynoldsburg. Joyce later moved to Blacklick, Ohio and then spent her last 6 months meeting new friends and caring staff at Cherry Blossom Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio. Formerly employed at St Anthony Hospital in Columbus. A member of St Pius X Parish since 1959, Central Ohio Machine Knitters Guild, Early Rise Machine Knitters Club, American Legion, and Senior Citizens of Reynoldsburg. Those left to cherish her memory are children, Philip (Lamul) Nemitz of Orlando, FL, Paula Nemitz and Teresa (Karl) Hellstrom of Reynoldsburg, and Laurel (Michael) Demyan of Canal Fulton, OH; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Private interment at a later date. Please visit www.pfeiferfuneral.com
