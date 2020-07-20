1/1
Joyce P. Shockley
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shockley, Joyce P.
1932 - 2020
Joyce P. Shockley, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 in her home. Born in Marion, Ohio to Clyde and Hazel Hardin, she has been a long time resident of Westerville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Samuel Shockley, her sister and brother-in-law Willie (Hardin) and Kenyon Anderson and her two nephews Jim (Sandy) Anderson and Keith (Marianne) Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Barbara) Hardin of N. Fort Myers, Fl.; her step-sons, Steve Shockley of New Albany, Ohio, Robert Shockley of Miami, Fl., Ted (Lynn) Shockley of Canal Winchester, Ohio and John (Dorothy) Chaffey of Andover, U.K. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and visiting family in New Jersey, Florida, Texas and the United Kingdom. She also enjoyed cooking and preparing many delicious holiday meals for her family and friends. She loved time with her family, sharing family history and memories. She had a good sense of humor, a boisterous laugh and she loved to talk! Her nieces and nephews have life long wonderful memories of summers spent visiting and going to Kings Island, Eckels Lake, and the Westerville swimming pool or just staying in and having game night around the dining room table. Her family would like to thank her neighbors that have looked out for her and helped her with her household chores. And a very special thank you to Chastity Hejazin for the friendship and loving care that she gave to her over the past several years. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 11am-1pm, followed by a graveside service at 1:30pm at Blendon Central Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved