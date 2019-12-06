|
|
Penn, Joyce
1940 - 2019
Joyce Penn, age 78, died Monday, December 2, 2019 of complications arising from multiple cardiac arrests. Born December 24, 1940 in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late Robert and Kathryn (Scully) Earl. Also preceded in death by her sister Nora Earl Kurtz. Survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, Brad (Neila) and Josh; sister, Judith Earl Zimmerman; niece, Catherine Kurtz Vrenna; nephew, Chad Kurtz; other relatives and friends. An alumna of St. Mary of the Springs Academy and an accomplished musician who had studied piano and voice at Manhattanville College, she was a Registered Nurse with a BSN from the Ohio State University before dedicating her life to her husband and family. She later became a Gold Life Master tournament bridge player and ABTA Master Teacher, owning and managing the Columbus Bridge Center for nine years. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Monday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Parish.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019