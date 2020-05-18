Politi, Joyce
1937 - 2020
Joyce Ann Winifred Politi passed away on May 17, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Joyce was born on March 28, 1937 in Broughty Ferry, Scotland to James and Helen Edwards, where she began a life of adventure. She was raised in Dundee and then attended the St Andrews Teacher's College. There she met Jacques, they married and then immigrated to the United States in July 1960. They lived in Youngstown, OH, Columbus, OH, Fort Riley, KS and Petersburg, VA before settling back into Youngstown, where they raised their four children, Diane, Judith, Jonathan, and Joel. While raising her kids and taking care of a 12-horse thoroughbred barn at their house, Joyce went back to school, getting her Teaching degree from Youngstown State University. She followed that up by going back to earn her master's degree in special education and reading. She taught learning disabilities for many years and loved helping her students. She later transitioned to running many of their business ventures. Jacques and Joyce loved traveling and she enjoyed telling of all their adventures. With the passing of Jacques in 2009, Joyce moved to Columbus. She loved living in German Village on Schiller Park and made the most of her time with family. Joyce was a master level knitter, winning many blue ribbons at the Ohio State Fair and knitting sweaters, shawls, afghans, socks and gloves for everyone. She participated in many knitting clubs and donated countless items to charity. Her spirit was kind and she loved to laugh. She was strong and an inspiration to everyone around her. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by Diane Hetson (Eric), Judith, Jonathan, Joel (Julie) and her eight grandchildren Lillian, Stuart, Rachel, Emma, Leah, Anna, Isaac, and Nina. Private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Moms2B at www.wexnermedical.osu.edu/obstetrics-gynecology/pregnancy/moms2b Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
1937 - 2020
Joyce Ann Winifred Politi passed away on May 17, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Joyce was born on March 28, 1937 in Broughty Ferry, Scotland to James and Helen Edwards, where she began a life of adventure. She was raised in Dundee and then attended the St Andrews Teacher's College. There she met Jacques, they married and then immigrated to the United States in July 1960. They lived in Youngstown, OH, Columbus, OH, Fort Riley, KS and Petersburg, VA before settling back into Youngstown, where they raised their four children, Diane, Judith, Jonathan, and Joel. While raising her kids and taking care of a 12-horse thoroughbred barn at their house, Joyce went back to school, getting her Teaching degree from Youngstown State University. She followed that up by going back to earn her master's degree in special education and reading. She taught learning disabilities for many years and loved helping her students. She later transitioned to running many of their business ventures. Jacques and Joyce loved traveling and she enjoyed telling of all their adventures. With the passing of Jacques in 2009, Joyce moved to Columbus. She loved living in German Village on Schiller Park and made the most of her time with family. Joyce was a master level knitter, winning many blue ribbons at the Ohio State Fair and knitting sweaters, shawls, afghans, socks and gloves for everyone. She participated in many knitting clubs and donated countless items to charity. Her spirit was kind and she loved to laugh. She was strong and an inspiration to everyone around her. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by Diane Hetson (Eric), Judith, Jonathan, Joel (Julie) and her eight grandchildren Lillian, Stuart, Rachel, Emma, Leah, Anna, Isaac, and Nina. Private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Moms2B at www.wexnermedical.osu.edu/obstetrics-gynecology/pregnancy/moms2b Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.