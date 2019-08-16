Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St Philip The Apostle Church
1573 Elaine Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Proudfoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Proudfoot


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Proudfoot Obituary
Proudfoot, Joyce
1932 - 2019
Joyce A. Jones Proudfoot, age 87, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, 8/23 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Cols, Oh. Friends and Family will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Saturday, 8/24 at St Philip The Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Road, Cols, Oh. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. For complete obituary and to sign the on-line register, visit www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now