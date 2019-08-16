|
Proudfoot, Joyce
1932 - 2019
Joyce A. Jones Proudfoot, age 87, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, 8/23 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Cols, Oh. Friends and Family will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Saturday, 8/24 at St Philip The Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Road, Cols, Oh. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. For complete obituary and to sign the on-line register, visit www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019