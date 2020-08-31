Upperman Hill, Joyce

1944 - 2020

Joyce Kaye Upperman Hill, age 76, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born March 20, 1944 to the late Harry T. Upperman and Martha R. Upperman Frank. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry Hill, brother Lee, half-brother Carl Mercer, niece Michele Abel, nephew Mark Mercer; as well as step-father Charles Frank. Joyce is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jackie Upperman; nephew, Mike (Linda) Upperman; niece, Sharyn (Jon) Mastel. Joyce loved her numerous friends and the staff at Community Living. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2Pm at Fernwood Cemetery. Family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to National Church Residences and Community Services.



