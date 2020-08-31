1/
Joyce Upperman Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Upperman Hill, Joyce
1944 - 2020
Joyce Kaye Upperman Hill, age 76, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born March 20, 1944 to the late Harry T. Upperman and Martha R. Upperman Frank. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry Hill, brother Lee, half-brother Carl Mercer, niece Michele Abel, nephew Mark Mercer; as well as step-father Charles Frank. Joyce is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jackie Upperman; nephew, Mike (Linda) Upperman; niece, Sharyn (Jon) Mastel. Joyce loved her numerous friends and the staff at Community Living. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2Pm at Fernwood Cemetery. Family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to National Church Residences and Community Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved