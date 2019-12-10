|
Mills, Joyce W.
Joyce Mills, 84, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Joyce was born to the late Edward and Grace (Armstead) Ward on April 27, 1935 in Welch, West Virginia. She attended McDowell County, West Virginia public schools graduating from Kimball High School in 1952. She received the Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Business Education from Bennett College, Greensboro, North Carolina in 1956, and a Master of Arts in Guidance and Counseling from The Ohio State University in 1969. In 1956, Joyce married the late George Mills and they lived in Columbus throughout their marriage. To their union was born one son, Edward. A 36-year career with the Columbus City Schools began at Eastgate Elementary as a teacher, followed by her being a guidance counselor at Beatty Park Elementary, and ended with her retirement from Eastmoor High School where she was guidance counselor from 1970 to 1996. Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend as well as pragmatist and quiet disciple. She was immensely proud of her family and as death approached, she counseled and comforted those around her by assuring them that, "It's all right -- death is part of the life cycle." A lifelong Methodist, Joyce grew up in Court Street Methodist Church, Welch, West Virginia. In Columbus, she was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church for many years where she served as church treasurer and was active in United Methodist Women. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Joyce was predeceased by her husband in 2012 and by her parents. She is survived by her son, Edward (Renee) Mills; two grandchildren, Edward, Jr. and Evan; sisters, Rev. Edwina Burton and Carolyn Pace; nieces, Paula Burton, Victoria (Alec) Thompson, and Edwina Burton; and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on December 13 at 10am. Memorial Service will follow immediately at 11am at Christ United Methodist Church, 1480 Zettler Road, Cols, OH 43227. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to the above church or to I Know I Can (a non-profit organization that provides scholarships for students from Columbus City Schools), 1108 City Park Avenue, Cols, OH 43206. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019