Joyce Wilbur


1941 - 2019
Joyce E. Wilbur, age 77, of Westerville, passed away July 28, 2019. Member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by husband Kenneth E. Wilbur, grandson Kenneth E. Wilbur II, mother Irene Bail. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Timothy E. and Darlene Wilbur; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Johnny Sharpe Jr.; grandchildren, Colleen Mitchell, Thomas Sharpe, and London Sharpe; 3 great-grandsons, Austin, Timothy, and Leeroy Mitchell; sisters, Janice Sparks, Judy Bledsoe, and Marilyn Snider; many nieces and nephews. Graveside service and burial Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Green Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view Joyce's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019
