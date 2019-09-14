|
Wiley, Joyce
1938 - 2019
Joyce (McGaughy) Wiley, age 81, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 in Columbus. Longtime homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and quilter. She is survived by her husband Jack of 57 years, sons Jason (Muge'), Jeremy (Maggie) and Jonathan (Tonya), grandchildren Ariel (Anthony), Peri, Emma, Gracyn, Quinn, Andrew and Caroline; brother Tom (Jane) McGaughy, multiple nieces and nephews and her loving dog Jax. Family will receive friends Tuesday 10- 11 am at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME 4341 N High St. Cols 43214 where funeral will follow at 11 am. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019