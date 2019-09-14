Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
Joyce Wiley Obituary
Wiley, Joyce
1938 - 2019
Joyce (McGaughy) Wiley, age 81, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 in Columbus. Longtime homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and quilter. She is survived by her husband Jack of 57 years, sons Jason (Muge'), Jeremy (Maggie) and Jonathan (Tonya), grandchildren Ariel (Anthony), Peri, Emma, Gracyn, Quinn, Andrew and Caroline; brother Tom (Jane) McGaughy, multiple nieces and nephews and her loving dog Jax. Family will receive friends Tuesday 10- 11 am at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME 4341 N High St. Cols 43214 where funeral will follow at 11 am. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
