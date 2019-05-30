|
Wyche, Joyce
Joyce "Joy" Wyche, age 64, passed away May 27, 2019. Preceded in death by son Curtis, husband Frank Sr., parents Lasar and Dorothy Urdarevich, and brothers Christie and James Urdarevich. Survived by sons, Frank Jr., Ernest, and Chris; 11 grandchildren; brother, Collin Kellar; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Mon., June 3 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave. Graveside service and burial 1 p.m. Tues., June 4 at Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019