Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Joyce Wyche


1955 - 2019
Joyce Wyche Obituary
Wyche, Joyce
Joyce "Joy" Wyche, age 64, passed away May 27, 2019. Preceded in death by son Curtis, husband Frank Sr., parents Lasar and Dorothy Urdarevich, and brothers Christie and James Urdarevich. Survived by sons, Frank Jr., Ernest, and Chris; 11 grandchildren; brother, Collin Kellar; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Mon., June 3 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave. Graveside service and burial 1 p.m. Tues., June 4 at Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019
