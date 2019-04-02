|
|
Crawford, JR (James)
1941 - 2019
JR (James) Crawford, world's biggest Buckeye's fan, passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on April 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter Kelsey Doone. JR is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Faye; sons, Jim Crawford Jr. and Dwayne (Melissa) Crawford; daughter, Cathy (Shawn) Doone; grandchildren, Amanda (Corey) Miller, Lindsay (Tyler) Ragan, and Jacob Doone; and four great-grandchildren. JR was born in Thomaston, Georgia. He retired from the JCPenney Distribution Center after 32 years of dedicated service. In his free time, JR loved cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes and playing golf. He will be remembered for his wit, great sense of humor, and love for his family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and express condolences to JR's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019