Juandell Parham
1935 - 2020
Juandell Parham, age 84. Sunrise October 18, 1935 and Sunset July 22, 2020. Visitation 5-7pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Private Funeral Service 10am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Saints Augustine & Gabriel Catholic Church. Entombment at Union Cemetery Association. Mask is required for all services. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The PARHAM/TURNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Saints Augustine & Gabriel Catholic Church
