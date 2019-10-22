Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Juanita Ballinger


1922 - 2019
Juanita Ballinger Obituary
Ballinger, Juanita
1922 - 2019
Juanita Ballinger, age 97, of Columbus, passed away on October 22, 2019 at home. Retired after 38 years of service from Capitol Manufacturing, a division of Harsco; Former board member with South Side Settlement House. Preceded in death by husband Floyd Ballinger, siblings Norma "Eula" McClaskey, Bertha Brinks, Pauline Wray, Robert Crum and Charles "Buster" Crum. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Cathy Ballinger; grandson, Brian (Shayne) Ballinger; granddaughter, Shade DuBois; great-grandchildren, Nikolai Semancik, Skyler Mollett, Jenna and Sydney Ballinger; nieces, Phyllis McClaskey and Donna Anderson; nephew, Rob McClaskey; and other relatives. Family will receive friends Friday, October 25, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Chaplain Jerry Nussbaum officiating. Private entombment of cremains at Green Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. To sign and view Juanita's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
