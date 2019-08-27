|
|
Brown, Juanita
Juanita Brown, 86, of Columbus, passed on Aug. 25, 2019. She was born Jan. 22, 1933 in Columbus to John and Hazel (Bickel) Mettler who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her siblings Linda Lou, Richard, Melvin, Larry, Tom, and a great grandson Cole. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bob; children, Pam (Bill) Creadon, Chris Smith, and Rob (Barb) Brown; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. Juanita "Babe", loved crafts, sewing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, "Hon". Visitation will be held from 4-7PM Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 with a funeral service at 7PM at the Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomerfamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019