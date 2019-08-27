Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Brown Obituary
Brown, Juanita
Juanita Brown, 86, of Columbus, passed on Aug. 25, 2019. She was born Jan. 22, 1933 in Columbus to John and Hazel (Bickel) Mettler who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her siblings Linda Lou, Richard, Melvin, Larry, Tom, and a great grandson Cole. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bob; children, Pam (Bill) Creadon, Chris Smith, and Rob (Barb) Brown; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. Juanita "Babe", loved crafts, sewing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, "Hon". Visitation will be held from 4-7PM Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 with a funeral service at 7PM at the Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . To leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomerfamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now