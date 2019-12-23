Home

Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Juanita Chamberlain


1924 - 2019
Juanita Chamberlain Obituary
Chamberlain, Juanita
1924 - 2019
Juanita Rose (Hinkle) Chamberlain, March 20, 1924-December 13, 2019. Loving wife of 70 years to Grover Harold Chamberlain, Sr., incredible mother to Margaret (Peggy) Wilmoth and Grover (Skip) Harold Chamberlain, Jr. Juanita has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from West High School in 1942 and then worked for Ohio Bell as a telephone operator. Juanita was MYF leader at Parkview United Methodist(Westgate) and a Camp Fire Leader. In 1966 the family moved to Silver Spring MD, but traveled back for family reunions. Her care and compassion for others will be greatly missed. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 9100 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910, or to PEO, DC, Chapter H, C/o Evans, please send all donations to the church for forwarding. A celebration of life was held December 21 and burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
