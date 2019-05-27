|
Ciardelli, Juanita
1931 - 2019
Juanita Ciardelli, Age 88, passed away peacefully Saturday surrounded by her family. Juanita liked to dance and travel. She loved to spend time with family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard David (RD) Chadwick and Nannie (Longmire) Chadwick. 8 brothers and 8 sisters. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John Ciardelli Sr.; Children John Ciardelli Jr, Toni (Jim) Wickham, Mario (Marilyn) Ciardelli, Rick Ciardelli, Joe (Ann) Ciardelli. Grandchildren Amy Scott, Brandy Brogan, John (Andrea) Ciardelli III, Todd (Valerie) Ciardelli, Natalie Ciardelli, Richard Ciardelli II, Andrew (Erica) Ciardelli, Anthony (Tabi) Ciardelli, Chelsea (Ryan) Ableman, Samantha Ciardelli. 18 Great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Brothers Bob Chadwick and Jim Chadwick. Many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4-8 pm. at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 386 Buttles Avenue, Rev.Fr. Fritzner Valcin, Presider. Entombment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Family and friends are asked to gather at the church for her Funeral Mass. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 28, 2019