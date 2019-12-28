|
|
Clark, Juanita "Peachy"
1944 - 2019
Juanita "Peachy" Clark, age 75, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Juanita was born to R.E. and Maggie Pitts in Prestonsburg, KY on August 29, 1944. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert L. Clark, children: Maggie L. Clark of Galloway, OH and Robert Jr. (Tami Gerrard) Clark of Bellefontaine, OH. Grandchildren: Emily and Zach Clark, sisters: Dora Capello, Jurlean Brogan and Alberta Porter, loving fur babies: Angel, Rocky, Jake and Ping Pong, grand-dogs: Gracie and Max as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by sisters: Francis Moore and Myrtle Rinehart of Sebring, OH and Esther Counts of Hilliard, OH and brothers: Bud Pitts of Spurlock, KY, Bill Pitts of Beloit, OH and Don Pitts of Jeffersonville, KY. Juanita worked for many years for Walmart Distribution until her retirement. She loved visiting family and friends, watching and feeding the birds, OSU football, sewing and cooking. Friends and family may visit Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5 pm - 7 pm and Monday, January 6th from 11 am -12 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020