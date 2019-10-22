Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
End Time Apostolic Christian Holiness Church
650 S. Warren Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
End Time Apostolic Christian Holiness Church
650 S. Warren Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Davis


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Davis Obituary
Davis, Juanita
Juanita Davis, 87, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1932 in Powellton, WV. She retired from the Board of Education. She is preceded in death by husband Will Davis, Jr. and son Ricardo Davis. She is survived by her 3 children, daughter, Pamela (Willie) Moragne; sons, Gregory Davis and Will Lamont Davis; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service Friday, October 25, 2019, 11am, End Time Apostolic Christian Holiness Church, 650 S. Warren Ave, where the family will receive friends 10am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caliman Funeral Services
Download Now