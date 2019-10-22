|
|
Davis, Juanita
Juanita Davis, 87, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1932 in Powellton, WV. She retired from the Board of Education. She is preceded in death by husband Will Davis, Jr. and son Ricardo Davis. She is survived by her 3 children, daughter, Pamela (Willie) Moragne; sons, Gregory Davis and Will Lamont Davis; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service Friday, October 25, 2019, 11am, End Time Apostolic Christian Holiness Church, 650 S. Warren Ave, where the family will receive friends 10am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019