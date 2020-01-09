|
|
Dowell, Juanita
1943 - 2019
Juanita Lee Dowell, 76, of St. Louisville, OH, passed away January 8, 2020 in Newark, OH. She was born November 17, 1943 in Newark, OH to her parents Orville and Mrytle (Bowman) Fraizer-Thompson. Juanita had loves of many things including her dog Buddy, Elvis Presley, reading books, drinking coffee, visiting with friends and family, and the Lord who she loved with all of her heart. She was an excellent mother and grandmother. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Tina (Bryan) Wood of St. Louisville, OH; stepchildren, Jerry (Dawn) Dowell Jr. of Johnstown, OH, Lee (Pam) Dowell of Columbus, OH, Lisa (Joe) Scribner of Mt. Gilead, OH; grandchildren, Angela (Joey) Koski of Newark, OH, Brandon (Kaysie) Koski of Newark, OH, Ricky Schlotzhauer of St. Louisville, OH; great-granddaughter, Jaylynn Koski of Newark, OH; siblings, Rogerette Hannum of Heath, OH, Duwane Samsal of Pataskala, OH, Homer Samsal of Pataskala, OH; special friend, Paul Harris Sr. of Newark, OH, and his children, Paul Harris Jr. of Newark, OH, David Harris of London, OH, Andy Harris of London, OH, and Amelia Annaccone of Frisco, TX; and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 20 years Jerry Dowell Sr., son Ronnie Dowell, daughter Mary Dowell, stepdaughter Jeanne Dowell, parents Orville and Mrytle Fraizer-Thompson, brother Emmitt "Shorty" Fraizer, and family friend Madonna Harris. Calling hours for Juanita will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-6pm at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Service will held at the funeral home on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11am with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020