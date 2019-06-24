|
|
Fry, Juanita E.
1930 - 2019
Juanita E. Fry, 88, of Powell, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born July 16, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank E. and Ruth (Williams) Morley. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and growing flowers. What Juanita treasured most was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was even known to go roller skating with them. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings Neal R. Morley, Elmer Morley, Daniel Morley, Roger Morley, Nedra Greenlee, Maxine Stahler, Betty Fink. She is survived by husband of 69 years, Jim Fry; children, Ron (Cindy) Fry, Robin Fry, Elaine (John) Duggan; grandchildren, Jamie (Jack) Wolf, Kris (Lydia) Fry, Mackenzie (Jeff) White, Katie (Patrick Lester) Duggan, Corey (Melissa) Fry, Sarah (Daniel) Reynes, Logan (Caroline) Fry; great grandchildren, Lauren, Aubrey, Jake, Ollie, Vivien, Graham; sister, Joanne Studebaker; sisters-in-law, Martha Morley, Marjorie Morley and Peggy Minshall. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM Wednesday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City, where funeral services will be held 10 AM Thursday, June 27, 2019. Burial Jerome Township Cemetery. Pastor Donna Montgomery officiating. Special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice and End of Life Caregivers. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019