Fomby, Juanita
1924 - 2019
Juanita Catherine Fomby, age 94. Sunrise May 28, 1924 in Birmingham, AL and Sunrise February 22, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12noon Friday, March 1, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The FOMBY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019