Foster, Juanita
1923 - 2020
Juanita Rosalie "Nanny" Foster, age 96, of Columbus, Ohio (Hamilton Township), entered Heaven on February 11, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Born in Lucasville, OH, to Arthur and Rosalie (Webb) Stambaugh, on March 4, 1923, one of eight siblings. Formerly employed by and retired from Continental Insurance. Juanita was a woman of faith, who read her bible every day and she was a long time member of the Washington Avenue Methodist Church and City of Refuge Church. Although she had many talents, Juanita spent much of her time working in the yard, sewing, making quilts and doing puzzles. Juanita was a creature of habit, and she never let a single day go by without her bed being made perfectly, or her hair in curls. She had the biggest sweet tooth and you could always count on her to have candy in the house at all times, and to have a cherry cheesecake ready for every holiday. Juanita was the proud matriarch of her family, spanning five generations. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, three son-in-laws John May, Robert Miller, Ted Melvin and two husbands Newell McClay and Floyd Foster. Juanita's memory will be forever cherished by those she left behind. She is survived by daughters, Rita Melvin and Regina May; grandchildren, Janette (David) Dennison, Rick (Dawn) May, Robert (Betty) Miller, Sonya (Jeff) Smith, Michael (Kay) Miller, and William (Melinda) Miller; great grandchildren, Adam Dennison, Kristen Dennison (her BFF), Robert (Heather) Miller III, Raya Mosier, Joshua Miller, Cortney Smith, Cory Miller, Connor May, Ashley Miller, and William Miller II; and her great-great grandchildren, Mckynzee and Kennedy Wilson. Juanita will be greatly missed by her family, and will always be remembered for her strength, kindness and humor. Friends may call at O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10am-12pm, with funeral service to follow. Pastor Marc Adair officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020