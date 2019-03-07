|
Goodwin, Juanita
1929 - 2019
Juanita R. Goodwin, age 89, passed away on March 6, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 – 7 PM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will also be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214 or Maize Manor United Methodist Church, 3901 Maize Rd, Columbus, OH 43224. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Juanita's full obituary and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019