|
|
Hambrock, Juanita
1926 - 2019
Juanita Hambrock, age 92, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Juanita is predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Harold E. Hambrock. She is survived by her children, Linda Hambrock, Paul Hambrock, Richard (Lorraine) Hambrock and Laura (CJ) Hunt; grandchildren, Crystal, Grace, Hope, David, Joshua, Jacob, Corey, Matthew and Jason; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Juanita worked for Mount Carmel for eighteen years and retired in 1985. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandma and will be greatly missed by her family. Friends and family may visit Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Ohio and April 19, 2019 from 10-11 am with a funeral service to directly follow at 11 am. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019