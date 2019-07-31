Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Hendricks


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Hendricks Obituary
Hendricks, Juanita
1930 - 2019
Juanita Mae Hendricks, age 88, of Bexley, passed away July 30, 2019. She was born August 27, 1930 to the late William and Flora Armstrong in Atlanta, GA. She retired from Columbus Public Schools. Past Matron Ladies Oriental Shrine; Beacon Chapter #593 O.E.S.; American Legion Aux. Post 30 and Whitehall Moose #865. Preceded in death by very dear friend John Slagle, daughter Lori Hendricks, brother Robert "Bobby" Armstrong. Survived by John's family, Cindy Casparo and her family; daughter, Teri Hendricks of Utah; grandchildren, Felicia, Lucas, and Jessica Hendricks; cousins, James (Sylvia) Moore of MD, Dag (Melissa) Rowe of AL and Reba H. DeGaris of GA. Friends may call at the O. R. WOODYARD CO., 1346 S. High St., Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Juanita's burial will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now