Hendricks, Juanita
1930 - 2019
Juanita Mae Hendricks, age 88, of Bexley, passed away July 30, 2019. She was born August 27, 1930 to the late William and Flora Armstrong in Atlanta, GA. She retired from Columbus Public Schools. Past Matron Ladies Oriental Shrine; Beacon Chapter #593 O.E.S.; American Legion Aux. Post 30 and Whitehall Moose #865. Preceded in death by very dear friend John Slagle, daughter Lori Hendricks, brother Robert "Bobby" Armstrong. Survived by John's family, Cindy Casparo and her family; daughter, Teri Hendricks of Utah; grandchildren, Felicia, Lucas, and Jessica Hendricks; cousins, James (Sylvia) Moore of MD, Dag (Melissa) Rowe of AL and Reba H. DeGaris of GA. Friends may call at the O. R. WOODYARD CO., 1346 S. High St., Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Juanita's burial will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019