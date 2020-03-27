Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Huston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Huston


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Huston Obituary
Huston, Juanita
1933 - 2020
Juanita June Huston passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 under the care of hospice at Prestige Gardens. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 4, 1933 to the late Vergil and Rhoda Martin. She is also preceded in death by her husband John F. Huston and her son Mike E. Huston. Juanita is survived by her children, Connie Huston, Cindy (Gary) Landenberger, Dean Huston, and her daughter-in-law, Pam; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Some of the hobbies she enjoyed are reading, crossword puzzles, listening to music, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Her private Funeral Services are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -