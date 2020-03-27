|
|
Huston, Juanita
1933 - 2020
Juanita June Huston passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 under the care of hospice at Prestige Gardens. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 4, 1933 to the late Vergil and Rhoda Martin. She is also preceded in death by her husband John F. Huston and her son Mike E. Huston. Juanita is survived by her children, Connie Huston, Cindy (Gary) Landenberger, Dean Huston, and her daughter-in-law, Pam; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Some of the hobbies she enjoyed are reading, crossword puzzles, listening to music, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Her private Funeral Services are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020