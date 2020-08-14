1/1
Juanita Jackson
1935 - 2020

Juanita Jackson, age 85, was called home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents Henry and Mamie Carey, children Rochelle (Khansa) Abdur- Rabbani and Walter Jackson, 3 grandchildren and 2 siblings. She is survived by loving family: children, Sylvia Jackson, Monda Williams, Quan R. Jackson, Frankie Jackson, Cynthia Jackson, Tyra Jackson, Sharon Love, and Kayla Jackson; siblings, Louise Lane and Donald Carey; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation 10AM Monday, August 17, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463). Graveside service 12PM at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd., Cols., OH 43202. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER FACILITY AND AT THE CEMETERY.
www.Smootfuneral.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
