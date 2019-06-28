|
|
Craig, Juanita Jo
1939 - 2019
Juanita Jo Craig, 80, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1939 to the late Nellie and Frederick Willet in Point Pleasant, WV. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra (Daniel) Davis, Peyton Jr., Betsy (George) Henson and DeWitt; siblings, Jean (Al) Mayberry, Betty (Cecil) Birchfield, Linda Logan, Charles (Ella) Willet; grandchildren, Angela, Brian, Heather, Nathan, Natasha, Stephanie, Cody and Shawn; nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Juanita was preceded by her son Bryan, 4 siblings and grandson Jason. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, 614-539-6166. The Funeral Service will begin at 1p.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Cemetery. To leave condolences for Juanita's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019