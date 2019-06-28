Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Jo Craig


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Jo Craig Obituary
Craig, Juanita Jo
1939 - 2019
Juanita Jo Craig, 80, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1939 to the late Nellie and Frederick Willet in Point Pleasant, WV. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra (Daniel) Davis, Peyton Jr., Betsy (George) Henson and DeWitt; siblings, Jean (Al) Mayberry, Betty (Cecil) Birchfield, Linda Logan, Charles (Ella) Willet; grandchildren, Angela, Brian, Heather, Nathan, Natasha, Stephanie, Cody and Shawn; nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Juanita was preceded by her son Bryan, 4 siblings and grandson Jason. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, 614-539-6166. The Funeral Service will begin at 1p.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Cemetery. To leave condolences for Juanita's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now