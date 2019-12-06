|
|
Jones, Juanita
1927 - 2019
Juanita Viola Reynolds Jones, age 92, of Worthington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, passing away at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was a lifelong member of St. John AME Church and was preceded in death by her husband Harold B. Jones. She is survived by sons, Dennis (Sonyan), and Paul (Ruth) Jones; daughters, Barbara McCauley, Susan (Bishop Jeffrey) Leath, and Karen (Carleton) Coleman; and a host of grand and great grandchildren. Her life was closely tied to her family through love and instruction; to her community through membership and leadership; and to her church through her love of God and the Lord Jesus Christ, in whom there is no death. She was truly loved by her family and friends, and she will be sorely missed. Friends may call Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10AM-12noon. Her Going Home service will immediately follow at 12noon. Both calling hours and Going Home service will be held at St. John AME Church, 7700 Crosswoods Drive, Columbus, OH 43235. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL CHAPEL. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019