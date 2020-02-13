|
|
Jones, Juanita
1935 - 2020
Juanita S. Jones, age 84, passed away unexpectedly at Mount Carmel East Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Columbia, Louisiana on March 14, 1935 to the late Thomas and Avis (Grant) Chapman. Juanita was a strong and independent southern woman. She raised her family and supported her husband, Dewey, during his military career. She was the quintessential homemaker who loved to cook and who kept a meticulous house. She lived a colorful life of entertaining, and was a hostess to many country and western celebrities. Juanita stood fast to her beliefs. She had a warrior spirit. She was a great friend and neighbor. Her great sense of humor, laughter and love will be truly missed by all who knew her. She retired from DFAS after many years of service. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Dewey Jones, son Gary Jones, and brother Joseph Chapman. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lynn (Robert) Stelley and Deb (Larry) Corbett; grandchildren, Carrie (Russell) Feuquay, Brittany (Jordan) Miller, Christopher Stelley, Shawn (Jenna) Jones, Amberly (Ryan) Kuhlmann, Klay (Tiffany Brown) Kondy, Abi (Kilian) Sweet, Sami (Ian Park) Corbett, Liz (Fernando) Valdes, Pat (Maggie) Corbett, and Sarah (Josh) Strange; great-grandchildren, Rusty, Kyle, Nicole, Hudson, Harrison, Theo, Scarlett, Avery, Parker, Kynzie, Isabella, Victoria, Bennie, Becca, Joey, and Will; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 2-5 pm Sunday at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where the funeral service will be held 10 am Monday, February 17, 2020. Celebrant Andrew Hoover officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020