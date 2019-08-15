Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Grove City, OH
Juanita Kaufman


1922 - 2019
Juanita Kaufman Obituary
Kaufman, Juanita
1922 - 2019
Juanita Esther Scheiderer Kaufman, 97, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Toledo Hospital. Born to Jacob and Florence (McClurg) Scheiderer in Darby Township, Ohio, March 14, 1922, on the family farm; she lived most of her life in the Columbus area. She married Warren Harding Kaufman in 1940, divorcing in 1955. She is survived by a son, Ronald (Shirley); daughter, Sherry (John) Ferne; grandchildren, Michael (Linda), Eric, Jennifer Mullins, Beth (Rob) Johnson, Karen (Steve) Roberts and Jeffrey (Tonya) Meck; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great-greats. Also surviving are sisters, Ruth Anderson, JoAnn O'Connor, Patricia Rossel; sister-in-law, Anna Scheiderer; and brother-in-law, Tony Lancia; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding Juanita in death were brothers Norbert, Jacob J. and Emmett along with sisters Dorothy Worthington, Beverly Lancia, and daughter Shirley Ann Meck. Juanita worked in many Columbus factories, was a neighborhood organizer and mother and grandmother neighborhood figure to many. As president of the Westbrook/Eastfield Neighborhood Association, she organized the National Night Out and presided over it for twenty years. The Franklin Township Trustees have created an annual "Juanita Kaufman Award" in her honor. A memorial service is planned for August 24, 11:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Grove City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
