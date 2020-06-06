Juanita Moore
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moore, Juanita
1933 - 2020
Juanita J. Moore, 87 of Lockbourne, OH passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020. Juanita was born on March 12, 1933 to the late Clarence and Martha (Hardesty) Nungester in Circleville, OH. Juanita was a graduate of Pickaway High School Class of 1951. She retired in 1993 from ABB, after retirement she worked 10 years at subway and worked as a clerk at Spartan Warehouse until she was 83 years old. She was a member of the Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union and loved her church family as much as her own. She was also preceded in death by husband of 65 years Willie B. Moore in March 2019 as well as numerous brothers and sisters. Juanita is survived by brother-in-law Richard "Dick" Moore of Lockbourne, sisters-in-law Hazel Garrett of Grove City and Helen (Don) Wollin of CA; numerous nieces and nephews, good friends and church family. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11th at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating. Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lockbourne CCCU, 137 Mechanic St. P.O. Box 263, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fernwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved