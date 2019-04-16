The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Juanita (Gilkerson) Nixten

Juanita (Gilkerson) Nixten Obituary
Nixten (Gilkerson), Juanita
1922 - 2019
Juanita F. Nixten, age 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Lewis L. Nixten, siblings Maxine, Thelma, Marie, Ralph, Lonnie, Art and Brandt, niece and nephews Gloria, Robbie, and Mike. Survived by Patty, Jim, Steve (Missy), Mark, Sam and Tom; numerous other nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 W. Broad St., Friday 12-2 p.m. Graveside service and Interment 2:30 P.M. Friday at Green Lawn Cemetery. There will be no procession from the funeral home, guests will meet at the front office of Green Lawn Cemetery at 2:25 P.M and proceed back to the gravesite together at 2:30 P.M. Friday.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
