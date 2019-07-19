|
|
Parsley, Juanita
Juanita C. Parsley of Columbus, Ohio, passed Tuesday evening at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, age of 71. She was born on January 2, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio. Juanita was a beautiful soul and always had adventure in her blood. She is survived by her loving husband, Kayo Parsley; children, Michelle Schroeck, Stephanie (Jim) Bines, Kayo Scott (Amy) Parsley and Holly Parsley-Smith. She was an amazing grandmother to Michael, Brittany, Holleigh, Matthew, Austin, Bobby, Tori, Madisyn, Jim and Laney. Also a great grandmother to many great-grandchildren. Ed, Susie and many of her friends had a special place in her heart. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 12-1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. To leave condolences for Juanita's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019