Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Juanita Parsley


1948 - 2019
Juanita Parsley Obituary
Parsley, Juanita
Juanita C. Parsley of Columbus, Ohio, passed Tuesday evening at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, age of 71. She was born on January 2, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio. Juanita was a beautiful soul and always had adventure in her blood. She is survived by her loving husband, Kayo Parsley; children, Michelle Schroeck, Stephanie (Jim) Bines, Kayo Scott (Amy) Parsley and Holly Parsley-Smith. She was an amazing grandmother to Michael, Brittany, Holleigh, Matthew, Austin, Bobby, Tori, Madisyn, Jim and Laney. Also a great grandmother to many great-grandchildren. Ed, Susie and many of her friends had a special place in her heart. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 12-1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. To leave condolences for Juanita's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019
