Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Memorial Church
3330 E. Livingston Ave.
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ Memorial Church
3330 E. Livingston Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Woodruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Sawyer Woodruff


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Sawyer Woodruff Obituary
Sawyer Woodruff, Juanita
1934 - 2020
Juanita M. Sawyer Woodruff, age 85, was called home on February 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry Strain and Pearl Heath Colbert, husband Frank Woodruff, son Thomas Sawyer, and six siblings. Left to cherish her memory; children, Clifford (Debra) Sawyer, Elder Mark (Donna) Sawyer, Bonita Cook, Lanita Daniels, and Lisa Sawyer; 21 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Marguerite McDowell; special friend, Beatrice Reed; and dog, Scotty; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 27, from 6-8PM in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., Ohio. Home-going Celebration 12PM Friday, February 28, at Christ Memorial Church, 3330 E. Livingston Ave., where family will receive friends from 11AM until time of service. Interment Union Cemetery. ML Smoot, Funeral Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -