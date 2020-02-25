|
|
Sawyer Woodruff, Juanita
1934 - 2020
Juanita M. Sawyer Woodruff, age 85, was called home on February 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry Strain and Pearl Heath Colbert, husband Frank Woodruff, son Thomas Sawyer, and six siblings. Left to cherish her memory; children, Clifford (Debra) Sawyer, Elder Mark (Donna) Sawyer, Bonita Cook, Lanita Daniels, and Lisa Sawyer; 21 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Marguerite McDowell; special friend, Beatrice Reed; and dog, Scotty; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 27, from 6-8PM in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., Ohio. Home-going Celebration 12PM Friday, February 28, at Christ Memorial Church, 3330 E. Livingston Ave., where family will receive friends from 11AM until time of service. Interment Union Cemetery. ML Smoot, Funeral Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020