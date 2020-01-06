Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Upchurch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Upchurch


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Upchurch Obituary
Upchurch, Juanita
1932 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Juanita Upchurch announces her passing on January 3, 2020. Born on October 20, 1932 in KY. Juanita moved to Ohio where she settled in Hilliard, Ohio to raise her family. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 614 in Hilliard for many years. She was a loving mother to her sons, Joseph Upchurch and Jon Upchurch; loving mother to daughters, Wilma (Greg) Dunnington, Belinda (Daniel) Conkright, Jeanette (Charles) McCoy and Patricia (Ron) Kimble; special cousin, Lela Hylton; and many grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Homer Upchurch, sister Jean Hall and grandson Brian Tackett. We will forever hold you close to our hearts. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Gahanna and The Grand of Dublin for all of their care. Family will receive friends Friday 5-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -