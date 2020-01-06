|
|
Upchurch, Juanita
1932 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Juanita Upchurch announces her passing on January 3, 2020. Born on October 20, 1932 in KY. Juanita moved to Ohio where she settled in Hilliard, Ohio to raise her family. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 614 in Hilliard for many years. She was a loving mother to her sons, Joseph Upchurch and Jon Upchurch; loving mother to daughters, Wilma (Greg) Dunnington, Belinda (Daniel) Conkright, Jeanette (Charles) McCoy and Patricia (Ron) Kimble; special cousin, Lela Hylton; and many grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Homer Upchurch, sister Jean Hall and grandson Brian Tackett. We will forever hold you close to our hearts. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Gahanna and The Grand of Dublin for all of their care. Family will receive friends Friday 5-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020