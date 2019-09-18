Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
1946 - 2019
Juanita Worthington, age 73, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Juanita was a loving Mom, Grandma, great-Grandma, Sister, and Aunt. Preceded in death by mother and father Molly and Avery Adkins, several brothers and sisters, and 2 sons Ross Tackett and Arthur (Turtle) Kelly. Survived by brother, Carl Adkins; sister, Cathie Burt; son, Sean Kelly (Jeanna Huston); daughter, Renie Kaufman; grandchildren, Rossy Tackett, Brandon Huston-Kelly, Nicholas Kaufman, Shawna Kelly, Kristina Kelly, Sean Kelly II, and Caleb Kaufman; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends and family may visit Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1-3 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 3 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
