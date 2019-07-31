Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE
720 E. Long St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE
720 E. Long St.
View Map
Juannette Gibbs
Juannette (Stith) Gibbs

Juannette (Stith) Gibbs


1961 - 2019
Juannette (Stith) Gibbs Obituary
Gibbs (Stith), Juannette
1961 - 2019
Juannette Florine Stith Gibbs was born April 3, 1961 and departed this life July 25, 2019. She was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, where she attended East High School. Juannette worked various jobs throughout her life, most recently as a home health caretaker for her mother, Rosaland G. Davis. Her favorite pastime was serving the Lord. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the start of service. To send flowers or express condolences to the family, please visit Juannette's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
